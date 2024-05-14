14:22
Zhamalbek Yrsaliev repeatedly appointed Vice Mayor of Bishkek

Zhamalbek Yrsaliev was repeatedly appointed Vice Mayor of Bishkek. The press service of the municipality reported.

According to it, Zhamalbek Yrsaliev was appointed to the post of deputy mayor on May 13. The corresponding order was signed by the Mayor of the capital Aibek Dzhunushaliev.

Previously, he was the director of Bishkekteploenergo company.

In 2020-2022, Zhamalbek Yrsaliev already held the post of the city’s vice mayor for housing and communal services, the first vice mayor and head of Pervomaisky district.
