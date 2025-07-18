Edil Baisalov inspects social facilities in Dzhumgal district of Naryn region

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov visited a number of social facilities in Dzhumgal district as part of a working visit to Naryn region. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The Deputy Chairman got acquainted with the progress of construction of a kindergarten for 120 children in the village of Baizak. After inspecting the facility, Edil Baisalov emphasized the need for strict adherence to deadlines and quality of construction work, noting that preschool education and the creation of accessible infrastructure for children are an important component of long-term regional development.

Edil Baisalov also visited Nur-Bulak family-type institution, which provides support to children left without parental care.

In addition, the Deputy Chairman visited the building of Dzhumgal Musical and Drama Theater named after K. Akiyev and inspected the current state of the district general medical practice center. He emphasized that cultural and healthcare institutions are important for the well-being of residents and should remain a priority of state policy.

«Development of social infrastructure in the regions is one of the priorities of state policy. Conditions in the areas of education, healthcare, culture and child support must meet uniform standards throughout the country, regardless of the remoteness of settlements,» Edil Baisalov emphasized.

Following the visit, a number of instructions were given to local authorities and relevant ministries.