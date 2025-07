At least 1,226 migrants have been expelled from the Leningrad Oblast (Russia) since the beginning of 2025 for violating the rules of stay in the country. The regional office of the Federal Bailiff Service of the Russian Federation reported.

Citizens of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Egypt, Tunisia, Cameroon, Cuba, Iran, Malawi, Somalia and the Union of the Comoros Islands were delivered to Pulkovo Airport and escorted to the checkpoint across the state border.

Foreigners were also brought to administrative responsibility. All of them paid fines from 2,000 to 5,000 rubles. Entry into Russia for violators is closed for a period from 3 to 10 years.