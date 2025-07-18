10:43
Earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan at night

An earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan tonight, the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to its data, tremors were recorded at 1.27 a.m. with magnitude 3.5 at the epicenter. The earthquake center was located 3 kilometers southeast of Kek-Bel village, 12 kilometers northeast of Kara-Kel village, 18 kilometers southwest of Ketmen-Tebe village, 20 kilometers northeast of Kara-Kul city.

The intensity of the earthquake reached magnitude 3 in Kek-Bel village, magnitude 2.5 — in Ketmen-Tebe village.
