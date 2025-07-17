18:59
Detained Bakytbek Sherimbekov dismissed from his post in Bishkek City Hall

Bakytbek Sherimbekov has been dismissed from his post as head of the Municipal Property Department of the Bishkek City Hall. The order was signed by the Mayor of the capital Aibek Dzhunushaliev, the press service of the capital’s municipality reported.

The day before, the State Committee for National Security reported his detention. According to the security services, the official is suspected of corruption.

Timur Bekboev, who previously held the post of deputy head of the Department for Control over Land Use, has been appointed in his place.
link: https://24.kg/english/336613/
views: 76
