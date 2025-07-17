World University Games: Swimmer Denis Petrashov reaches semifinals

Swimmer from Kyrgyzstan Denis Petrashov reached semifinals of the Summer World University Games in Germany. The competition’s website says.

In the 100-meter breaststroke in the preliminary round, the Kyrgyzstani took second place in the eighth heat with a result of 1 minute 0.63 seconds.

In the final protocol of the preliminary heats, he became third and reached the semifinals.

The semifinal heats will begin at 11.30 p.m. Bishkek time.

The Summer World University Games will be held from July 16 to July 27 in Rhine-Ruhr region. The team of Kyrgyzstan will compete in swimming, taekwondo, judo, athletics and table tennis.