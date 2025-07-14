11:02
Kyrgyzstan’s national team heading to Summer World University Games

The State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports handed the state flag of Kyrgyzstan to the national team, who are heading to the Summer World University Games in Germany.

Deputy Director of the agency, Samat Toktonaliev, handed the flag to the team captain, judoka Anarbek Ishenbaev. He also wished the athletes success in the upcoming competitions.

The national team will compete in swimming, taekwondo, judo, athletics, and table tennis at the World University Games.

The Summer World University Games will be held from July 16 to July 27, 2025 in Rhine-Ruhr region of Germany.
