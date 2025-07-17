Recovery of truck tires starts at Tokmak plant

Branch of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC, Tire Recycling Plant in Tokmak city, has begun to recover truck tires using cold and hot methods.

The plant currently has equipment from the Italian company Matteuzzi, and the personnel have undergone the necessary training. High-quality materials from Turkey and India are used.

It is noted that tires with an all-metal frame no older than five years are subject to recovery.

The cold line has been launched in test mode, the hot line is being prepared for the test launch.

The Tire Recycling Plant was opened in August 2023 in test mode. Currently, Kumtor mine continues testing the first batch of recovered tires for large-sized heavy mining equipment. They are installed on a Caterpillar heavy-duty dump truck.