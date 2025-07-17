Number of labor migrants in EAEU increased in 2024

The number of labor migrants in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) increased by 2.98 percent in 2024 compared to 2023. Such data are provided in the results of monitoring the national legislative acts of the EAEU states in the field of labor migration.

The monitoring notes the uneven distribution of labor migrants. The most significant growth was observed in the Republic of Belarus (+34.18 percent) and the Russian Federation (+5.14 percent). A decrease was observed in the remaining member states of the union over the specified period: the Republic of Armenia (-8.57 percent), the Republic of Kazakhstan (-13.87 percent), the Kyrgyz Republic (-46.41 percent).

The monitoring showed that the five member countries are implementing measures to attract highly qualified specialists and simplify the stay of citizens of the EAEU countries. The main changes include: liberalization of the rules of stay for labor migrants from the union states, as well as strengthening control over illegal migration and security.

The union countries continue to improve migration regulation, they pay special attention to the rights of EAEU citizens and measures to combat illegal migration — this is the general conclusion made by the authors of the document.