11:07
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Number of labor migrants in EAEU increased in 2024

The number of labor migrants in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) increased by 2.98 percent in 2024 compared to 2023. Such data are provided in the results of monitoring the national legislative acts of the EAEU states in the field of labor migration.

The monitoring notes the uneven distribution of labor migrants. The most significant growth was observed in the Republic of Belarus (+34.18 percent) and the Russian Federation (+5.14 percent). A decrease was observed in the remaining member states of the union over the specified period: the Republic of Armenia (-8.57 percent), the Republic of Kazakhstan (-13.87 percent), the Kyrgyz Republic (-46.41 percent).

The monitoring showed that the five member countries are implementing measures to attract highly qualified specialists and simplify the stay of citizens of the EAEU countries. The main changes include: liberalization of the rules of stay for labor migrants from the union states, as well as strengthening control over illegal migration and security.

The union countries continue to improve migration regulation, they pay special attention to the rights of EAEU citizens and measures to combat illegal migration — this is the general conclusion made by the authors of the document.
link: https://24.kg/english/336510/
views: 170
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan temporarily bans waste paper export outside EAEU
Sadyr Japarov participates in meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council
Sadyr Japarov takes part in IV Eurasian Economic Forum in Minsk
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to be connected to EAEU vehicle control system
Ex-Supreme Court Judge of Kyrgyzstan appointed to EAEU Court
Kyrgyzstan leads among EAEU countries in consolidated budget revenue
Board of EAEU Customs Services discusses number of issues in Issyk-Kul region
Kyrgyzstan supports new gas safety rules in EAEU
Russia and Kyrgyzstan may mutually recognize qualifications of workers from EAEU
5.5 billion soms in import duties transferred to Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Popular
Illegal scheme for issuing medical diplomas to foreigners revealed in Kyrgyzstan Illegal scheme for issuing medical diplomas to foreigners revealed in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new Telegram scam National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new Telegram scam
Jeenbek Kulubaev to attend SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Tianjin Jeenbek Kulubaev to attend SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Tianjin
Green youth: Who and why is saving nature in Kyrgyzstan Green youth: Who and why is saving nature in Kyrgyzstan
17 July, Thursday
11:05
Unfinished school: SCNS detains official and construction company CEO Unfinished school: SCNS detains official and constructi...
09:33
Powerful mudflow hits Ton district: Road washed out, traffic halted
09:27
Number of labor migrants in EAEU increased in 2024
08:55
Officials report on real estate prices in different regions of Kyrgyzstan
08:44
Unauthorized structures in Bazar-Korgon’s water protection zone demolished
16 July, Wednesday
22:53
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan convicted of treason
22:14
Kyrgyzstan and USA agree to develop inter-parliamentary cooperation
22:07
Kyrgyzstan among contenders to host U23 World Wrestling Championships