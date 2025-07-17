Officials report on real estate prices in different regions of Kyrgyzstan

Officials have reported on real estate prices in different regions of Kyrgyzstan. The State Agency for Land Resources has provided data as of June 2025.

According to the agency, the average cost per square meter of real estate in different regions showed significant differences depending on the area and type of construction.

The highest housing prices were expectedly recorded in Bishkek. On average, a square meter of a house in the capital is valued at 161,800 soms, and an apartment — at 107,000 soms per square meter. The cost of commercial real estate reached 93,900 soms per square meter.

Alamedin district turned out to be among the most expensive in the capital. Here, a residential house costs an average of 98,200 soms per square meter, and an apartment — 64,600 soms per square meter; commercial real estate is valued at 101,500 soms per square meter.

Jalal-Abad also has high housing prices. Apartments in the city cost 70,900 soms per square meter, and houses — 76,800 soms per square meter.

The lowest price per square meter of residential space is in Karakul district. The cost per square meter in a residential building is 391 soms.