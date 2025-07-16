19:25
Sadyr Japarov: Officials who embezzled public funds will not go unpunished

Amid a series of high-profile arrests of public officials, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov posted a statement on Facebook.

«No official who has embezzled public funds will go unpunished — even if justice comes later. So think twice now. In our time, there must be no place for stealing public money,» the president wrote.

Recall, on July 16, Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), visited the village of Novopavlovka in Sokuluk district (now part of Bishkek) to inspect the construction of a park. The visit was prompted by complaints from local residents regarding poor-quality work and the misuse of budgetary funds. Following the inspection, the head of the local rural administration (aiyl okmotu), contractors, and the district chief technical supervisor were detained.

Kamchybek Tashiev also ordered the arrest of the former head of the rural administration in the village of Prigorodnoye. According to the SCNS chief, the ex-official had held three separate tenders for park construction and subsequently misappropriated the allocated funds.

The day’s events culminated in the detention of Bishkek Vice Mayor Zhamalbek Yrshaliev. According to preliminary reports, the arrest is part of an ongoing investigation by security services into corruption.
