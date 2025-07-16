Fictitious registration of migrants scheme uncovered in Russia

Investigative authorities of Russia opened a criminal case after uncovering evidence of the illegal registration of more than 110 foreign citizens, including Kyrgyzstanis, in Kaliningrad Oblast. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported.

Three people are suspects in the case. According to the investigation, from January 2024 to June 2025, they organized the fictitious registration of citizens from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan. To do this, they used fake employment contracts and housing rental agreements, which allowed migrants to stay in Russia illegally.

The crime was uncovered during a joint raid by military investigators, employees of the Department of the Federal Security Service for Kaliningrad Oblast, the Baltic Fleet, and the regional border service department.

The investigation is ongoing, all the circumstances of the case are being established.