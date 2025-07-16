17:51
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Fictitious registration of migrants scheme uncovered in Russia

Investigative authorities of Russia opened a criminal case after uncovering evidence of the illegal registration of more than 110 foreign citizens, including Kyrgyzstanis, in Kaliningrad Oblast. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported.

Three people are suspects in the case. According to the investigation, from January 2024 to June 2025, they organized the fictitious registration of citizens from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan. To do this, they used fake employment contracts and housing rental agreements, which allowed migrants to stay in Russia illegally.

The crime was uncovered during a joint raid by military investigators, employees of the Department of the Federal Security Service for Kaliningrad Oblast, the Baltic Fleet, and the regional border service department.

The investigation is ongoing, all the circumstances of the case are being established.
link: https://24.kg/english/336440/
views: 149
Print
Related
Russian government proposed to impose tax on migrant workers for education
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Moldova open drug lab in Khabarovsk Krai
Deputy Foreign Minister meets with representatives of Kyrgyz diaspora in Moscow
Group of Kyrgyz and Uzbek citizens convicted of drug trafficking in Chelyabinsk
Kyrgyzstanis convicted for throwing stones at car in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
Kyrgyzstani arrested in St. Petersburg for organizing illegal migration
Kyrgyzstanis commit least of all crimes among migrants in Russia
Two men attack citizen of Kyrgyzstan in St. Petersburg
Over 1,900 vacancies found for Kyrgyz migrants in Russia in 2025
Over 15 million rubles returned to migrants from Kyrgyzstan in Moscow
Popular
Illegal scheme for issuing medical diplomas to foreigners revealed in Kyrgyzstan Illegal scheme for issuing medical diplomas to foreigners revealed in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new Telegram scam National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new Telegram scam
Jeenbek Kulubaev to attend SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Tianjin Jeenbek Kulubaev to attend SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Tianjin
Green youth: Who and why is saving nature in Kyrgyzstan Green youth: Who and why is saving nature in Kyrgyzstan
16 July, Wednesday
17:46
Incidence of intestinal infections on rise, children most affected Incidence of intestinal infections on rise, children m...
17:36
Central part of Bishkek to have no gas for five days
17:18
Apricots from Issyk-Kul region exported to Russia and Kazakhstan
16:26
Fictitious registration of migrants scheme uncovered in Russia
16:20
Charter flights of cargo aircraft from China to be launched at Manas airport