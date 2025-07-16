11:34
Earthquake hits Talas region of Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake hit Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to its data, the earthquake was registered today, July 16, at 7.27 a.m.

Its epicenter was located 3 kilometers from Kalba village, 7 kilometers from Atay Ogonbaev village, 8 kilometers from Kara-Suu village, 19 kilometers from the city of Talas.

In populated areas of Kyrgyzstan, the intensity of the earthquake reached: in the villages of Kalba, Atay Ogonbaev, Kara-Suu, Kok-Kashat — magnitude 3.5, in the villages of Kozuchak, Zhon-Aryk, Kyzyl-Tuu, Ak-Zhar, Ak-Sai, Chat-Bazar, Sasyk-Bulak, the city of Talas — magnitude 3.
