Deadline for introducing mandatory labeling of mineral water postponed

The deadline for introducing mandatory labeling of bottled water, including mineral and carbonated one, with accounting and control marks has been postponed to January 1, 2026. The State Tax Inspectorate of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, the decision to postpone the deadline was made in connection with numerous requests from business aimed at preventing disruption to the production and import of bottled water during the peak season, as well as with the aim of postponing the introduction of the accounting and control mark to a later date.

Entrepreneurs, importers and manufacturers can sell these products without accounting and control marks — no penalties will be applied.

Previously, according to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers dated July 1, 2025, mandatory labeling of bottled water with accounting and control marks was to be introduced from July 15, 2025, the State Tax Service noted.