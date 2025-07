A magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) center was opened in Osh city. The Public-Private Partnership Center reported.

The new center was opened on the basis of the Osh Interregional Combined Clinical Hospital. The facility was built on the PPP principle with the participation of a company from China.

The building underwent major repairs, a modern MRI machine was installed. The total investment amounted to more than $1 million.

The Interregional Combined Clinical Hospital did not have the ability to conduct MRI diagnostics, patients were forced to undergo examination in other medical institutions. Highly accurate diagnostics have now become available to local residents.