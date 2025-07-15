19:51
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on July 17

Drinking water supply will be temporarily stopped in a part of Bishkek on July 17, 2025. The press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

Water supply to residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, medical institutions and other social and industrial facilities will be suspended from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Water outage area:

  • Moldokulov Street;
  • Shookum Street.

The reason is the repair of a 200-millimeter pipeline.

Bishkekvodokanal municipal enterprise apologizes for the temporary inconvenience and asks citizens to stock up on drinking water in advance.
link: https://24.kg/english/336328/
views: 119
