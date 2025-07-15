Doctor detained in Talas on suspicion of receiving illegal remuneration

A doctor from Chat-Bazar village was detained in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan on suspicion of receiving illegal monetary remuneration. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Talas region reported.

The Investigative Service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Talas region opened a criminal case under Article 251 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, concerning the illegal receipt of remuneration by an employee.

The suspect is the head of the outpatient department B.T., 58.

According to the investigation, he received 3,000 soms from a 25-year-old citizen for performing an operation to remove his mother’s gallbladder. The doctor then demanded an additional payment of 15,000 soms. As a result, the applicant gave him 11,000 soms.

The suspect is currently in a temporary detention facility. Investigative actions are ongoing.