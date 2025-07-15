16:42
Health caravan arrives in Issyk-Kul region

A special mobile medical complex Den Sooluk Kerbeni has started working in Ton district, providing free medical care to the population. Currently, a group of doctors is working in Toguz-Bulak village, where 10 specialists provide free medical care to residents.

The team includes an obstetrician-gynecologist, a pediatrician, a therapist, a traumatologist-orthopedist, an ultrasound specialist, a mammologist and other specialists.

Most of the settlements, 11 villages in the district, are located in mountainous and remote areas. Therefore, such mobile teams are of great importance for the population, the organizers note.

Medical services are provided free of charge, the emphasis is on preventive examinations and consultations of patients. Before that, the doctors worked in Naryn region.
link: https://24.kg/english/336290/
views: 120
