An earthquake occurred in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan today, July 14. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to its data, tremors with a magnitude of 3.5 at the epicenter were recorded at 1.58 p.m. The earthquake center was located 15 kilometers north of At-Bashi, 20 kilometers southwest of Naryn city.

The intensity of the earthquake reached magnitude 2.5 in Dostuk, Ak-Dzhar, At-Bashi, Birdik, Tash-Bulak villages, and magnitude 2 in Naryn.