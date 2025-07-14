Police comment on arrest of doctor at National Hospital in Bishkek

The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district of Bishkek commented to 24.kg news agency on the report of a beating and arrest of a resident physician in the ENT department of the National Hospital.

According to them, on July 9, citizen A.S. filed a statement with the police station of the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district asking to take action against citizen S.B., who had insulted her.

Based on the statement, the district police officer of the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district drew up a report under Article 126 (petty hooliganism) of the Code of Offenses.

By decision of the Pervomaisky District Court, the man was arrested for three days.

The other party also filed a statement, a forensic medical examination was ordered for the doctor, based on the results of which a legal assessment will be given.

Earlier, the Chairperson of the Independent Medical Trade Union, Bermet Baryktabasova, said that the doctor was beaten and then arrested.

The National Hospital and the Ministry of Health refused to comment.