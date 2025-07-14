Some Bishkek districts to have no drinking water on July 15

Drinking water supply will be suspended in some areas of Bishkek on July 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

Residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, preschool institutions, medical institutions and other facilities located within the boundaries of Ch. Aitmatov, Akhunbaev, Toktonaliev streets and Ala-Archa River will be left without water.

The water outage is due to the connection of a new pipeline with a diameter of 250 millimeters.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.