12:36
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Some Bishkek districts to have no drinking water on July 15

Drinking water supply will be suspended in some areas of Bishkek on July 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

Residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, preschool institutions, medical institutions and other facilities located within the boundaries of Ch. Aitmatov, Akhunbaev, Toktonaliev streets and Ala-Archa River will be left without water.

The water outage is due to the connection of a new pipeline with a diameter of 250 millimeters.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.
link: https://24.kg/english/336119/
views: 113
Print
Related
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on July 15
$71.7 million ADB project to provide drinking water to 43 villages in Naryn
Southern part of Bishkek to have no drinking water on June 27
Some districts of Bishkek to have no water on June 26
Kyrgyzstan ratifies EBRD grant and loan for water supply in three cities
Pipe burst in Bishkek leaves dozens of apartment buildings without water
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on June 17
20 villages in Batken and Talas regions get access to drinking water
Toru-Aigyr village in Issyk-Kul region to be supplied with drinking water
Pumping station 2 put into operation in Osh after major repairs
Popular
Bishkek to host Bishkek Open International Tennis Tournament Bishkek to host Bishkek Open International Tennis Tournament
Nordwind Airlines plans to launch direct flights from Tyumen to Bishkek Nordwind Airlines plans to launch direct flights from Tyumen to Bishkek
Service sector shows growth since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan Service sector shows growth since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on July 15 Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on July 15
14 July, Monday
12:32
Records continue: Bitcoin surpasses $120,000 for the first time Records continue: Bitcoin surpasses $120,000 for the fi...
11:51
Osh–Kara-Suu road to be expanded to four lanes
11:44
Some Bishkek districts to have no drinking water on July 15
11:39
Underwater drones used to study sunken town in Issyk-Kul region
11:22
Families affected by fire in Kok-Zhangak receive keys to new homes