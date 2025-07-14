Families affected by fire in Kok-Zhangak receive keys to new homes

Two families who lost their homes in a fire in Kok-Zhangak city, Jalal-Abad region, have been provided with new housing thanks to the support of President Sadyr Japarov and State Committee for National Security Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev. The press service of the Osh City Hall reported.

According to officials, more than 10 million soms were allocated for the construction of modern, fully equipped homes.

On July 13, the keys to the new houses were handed over by Osh Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev in the presence of local residents and community elders.

The City Hall emphasized that all safety standards were taken into account in the project. The roofs of the two houses were built separately. The two identical homes were constructed on a plot of six hundred square meters, and the surrounding area has been landscaped.

Previously, the two large families lived under one roof in wooden houses built during the Soviet era. When a fire broke out on October 20, 2024, it quickly engulfed both homes, leaving the families without housing.