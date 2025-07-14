Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on July 15

Supply of drinking water to residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare and other social and industrial facilities will be stopped from 9 a.m. till midnight on July 15 in a part of Bishkek. The press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

The outage area:

Frunze Street — Zhibek Zholu Avenue — Abdrakhmanov Street — Ibraimov Street;

Frunze Street — Zhumabek Street — Suyumbaev Street — Ibraimov Street.

The water outage is due to the elimination of a breakdown at Kirovskaya well with a diameter of 400 millimeters.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.