Kyrgyzstan temporarily bans waste paper export outside EAEU

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic has imposed a temporary ban on the export of recycled paper and cardboard (waste paper) outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union. The restriction will be in effect for six months. The resolution signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev says.

The ban comes into force three days after the publication of the document. It does not apply to transit and humanitarian aid provided by the government.

The purpose of the decision is to prevent a shortage of raw materials on the domestic market, stimulate processing and increase the export of finished products. The restriction applies to goods classified under Code 4707 of the Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature of the EAEU.

This initiative of the Cabinet of Ministers was submitted for public discussion in May. In 2021, Kyrgyzstan already introduced a ban on the export of waste paper.
