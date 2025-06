Kanybek Adiev has been appointed Mayor of Karakol city (Issyk-Kul region). The corresponding order, as the presidential press service reported, was signed by Sadyr Japarov.

Previously, Kanybek Adiev held the post of head of Tyup district.

He replaced Timur Madyarov as Mayor of Karakol, who was appointed the head of Tyup district.