Timur Madyarov appointed head of Tyup district of Issyk-Kul region

Timur Madyarov has been appointed head of Tyup district of Issyk-Kul region. The corresponding order was signed by the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov.

Since April 2022, Timur Madyarov had held the position of Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Batken region. Previously, he headed the operational department of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes (Financial Police), was an expert at the department for examination of decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers in the presidential administration. From March 12, 2025, he worked as the Mayor of Karakol.
