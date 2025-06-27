14:52
Modern methods introduced in KR to save vision of children with pathologies

Modern methods are being introduced in Kyrgyzstan to save the vision of children with severe pathologies. The press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

Last year, ophthalmologists at the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare performed laser retinal surgery on premature babies with retinopathy.

Vision is diagnosed using a RetCam retinal camera. This device is the only one of its kind in the country. Doctors also underwent training in Almaty with the support of the Ministry of Health, UNICEF, and the Red Crescent Society.

At year-end 2024, 30 children had received treatment with intravitreal injections, and 13 children had undergone laser coagulation of the retina. Since the beginning of 2025, 28 children have been cured using intravitreal injections, and seven have undergone laser surgery.

Specialists from Osh and Kyzyl-Kiya have also mastered the skills of diagnosing retinopathy.
link: https://24.kg/english/334463/
views: 94
