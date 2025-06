Security services stopped the activities of smugglers in Osh region who were transporting mobile phones and banned medicines through Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan via vulnerable border sections. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

«Searches were carried out at temporary storage sites for the contraband goods and in the homes of the criminal group’s members. As a result, iPhone mobile phones imported into Kyrgyzstan without paying customs duties and proper registration were seized, along with medicines prohibited for import,» the statement says.

The organizers and active members of the criminal group — M.A.A., G.Zh.P., and M.O.Sh. — were detained and placed in the SCNS pre-trial detention center. The investigation is ongoing.