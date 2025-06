As part of his working visit to Belarus, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the tour of the Minsk International Exhibition Center. The presidential press service reported.

The head of state got acquainted with the military, special, industrial equipment developed and used in Belarus.

The leaders of the countries participating in the regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council took a joint photo against the background of BelAZ-75710 quarry dump truck with a lifting capacity of 450 tons.