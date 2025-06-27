Artists from Russia, Kazakhstan, and Turkey invited to Meikin Asia Festival

Leading performers from Asian and European countries, along with invited pop artists from Kazakhstan, Turkey, and Russia, will take part in the 4th Issyk-Kul International Popular Music Festival Meikin Asia. The press service of the Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the event will be held from July 20 to July 22, 2025 at the Cholpon-Ata hippodrome.

The festival’s concept is based on Kyrgyzstan’s unique geographical location as a crossroads of diverse cultures and civilizations.

The event will serve as an effective platform for discovering and supporting young talents, fostering the development of creative industries, expanding interstate cultural dialogue, and promoting Kyrgyz cultural heritage among a wide international audience.

Applications for participation in the festival are still being accepted. The deadline is July 4. All interested professional and popular performers can send their applications to the following email: meikin.asia.minculture@mail.ru .