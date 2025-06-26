18:43
Cause of mass food poisoning in Bishkek identified

The likely source of the recent mass food poisoning incident in Bishkek was minced meat used in shawarma preparation. Makhamat Murzashev, head of the Food Hygiene Department at the capital’s Center for Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, laboratory tests revealed the presence of E. coli and staphylococcus in the meat.

As a reminder, 21 people, including six children, sought medical assistance at the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital. Their condition was of moderate severity. All of them had consumed shawarma from Daamduu fast food outlet located at the intersection of Baytik Baatyr and Suerkulov Streets in Bishkek.

«All the affected individuals have been discharged. The food outlet remains closed. We plan to conduct a follow-up inspection to ensure compliance with our violation notices,» Murzashev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/334332/
views: 120
