12:47
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Mass food poisoning in Bishkek: Number of victims increases to 20

At least 20 people, including six children, have got food poisoning in Bishkek after eating shawarma. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance told 24.kg news agency.

Related news
Mass food poisoning in Bishkek — 12 people affected
According to the department, the epidemiological investigation found out that all the victims ate shawarma prepared at Daamduu fast food outlet on June 18.

Due to the appearance of symptoms, the victims sought medical help on the evening of June 18 and in the morning of June 19.

Of the 20 victims, 12 were hospitalized in the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital. Eight people were sent for outpatient treatment after receiving medical care.

Clinical materials from patients have been collected for laboratory testing; they are being processed.

In order to establish the cause of the mass food poisoning and prevent further spread, an unscheduled inspection was conducted at the food outlet.

Samples of ingredients for shawarma, swabs for laboratory tests were taken, and workers were subjected to an examination for carriage of pathogens of intestinal infection.

Three decisions were issued to impose a fine for a total of 41,000 soms.

The outlet’s activities were suspended. The materials were transferred to the Oktyabrsky District Department of Internal Affairs.
link: https://24.kg/english/333454/
views: 151
Print
Related
Mass food poisoning in Bishkek — 12 people affected
Mass food poisoning in Talas: 12 people sick after eating shawarma
Mass poisoning: Boy finds candies in trash can and treats his classmates
MPs increase fines for cafes and restaurants for food poisoning
Mass food poisoning in Bishkek: Number of victims grows to 68 people
Mass food poisoning after iftar registered in Suzak district
Mass poisoning registered at Wok Lagman fast food outlet in Bishkek
Mass food poisoning in Bishkek: 22 fast food outlets closed
Mass food poisoning registered in Issyk-Kul region
Mass food poisoning: Nine more fast food outlets closed in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list
Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family
Pipe burst in Bishkek leaves dozens of apartment buildings without water Pipe burst in Bishkek leaves dozens of apartment buildings without water
20 June, Friday
12:37
Kyrgyz-Tajik Investment Forum to be held in Dushanbe Kyrgyz-Tajik Investment Forum to be held in Dushanbe
12:32
80 percent of population in Kyrgyzstan speaks Russian — Minister of Education
12:01
Chym-Korgon residents receive flour and oil as part of Food for Work project
11:48
Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win silver medals at Asian Championship in Vietnam
11:37
Kyrgyzstan launches new tool for sustainable investment