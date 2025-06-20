Mass food poisoning in Bishkek: Number of victims increases to 20

At least 20 people, including six children, have got food poisoning in Bishkek after eating shawarma. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance told 24.kg news agency.

According to the department, the epidemiological investigation found out that all the victims ate shawarma prepared at Daamduu fast food outlet on June 18.

Due to the appearance of symptoms, the victims sought medical help on the evening of June 18 and in the morning of June 19.

Of the 20 victims, 12 were hospitalized in the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital. Eight people were sent for outpatient treatment after receiving medical care.

Clinical materials from patients have been collected for laboratory testing; they are being processed.

In order to establish the cause of the mass food poisoning and prevent further spread, an unscheduled inspection was conducted at the food outlet.

Samples of ingredients for shawarma, swabs for laboratory tests were taken, and workers were subjected to an examination for carriage of pathogens of intestinal infection.

Three decisions were issued to impose a fine for a total of 41,000 soms.

The outlet’s activities were suspended. The materials were transferred to the Oktyabrsky District Department of Internal Affairs.