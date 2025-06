Supply of drinking water to residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare and other social and industrial facilities in the southern part of Bishkek will be stopped from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 27.

The outage area:

11th microdistrict — Kok-Zhar residential complex — Ulan microdistrict and Kara-Daryinskaya street.

The outage is due to repair and restoration work on the water main in the 11th microdistrict.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.