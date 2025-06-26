Weapons cache belonging to organized crime group member discovered

Law enforcement officers used a metal detector to find a weapons cache belonging to a well-known member of an organized crime group. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

«As part of a previously initiated criminal case, officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek discovered a cache of weapons and ammunition in one of the unfinished buildings in the city. According to preliminary data, the said cache belonged to Zh.T., 44, widely known under the pseudonym «Tokha», who was a member of an organized crime group and a terrorist organization,» the statement says.

Thus, the following items were found and seized from the cache:

— Three blocks of TNT;

— A Makarov pistol without serial numbers, with a magazine;

— Five hand grenades;

— More than 500 rounds of ammunition of various calibers;

— an ID issued in the name of R.A.;

— A color photograph depicting the previously eliminated criminal figure Kamchy Kolbaev (killed in 2023), his bodyguard, and Zh.T., known by the alias «Tokha.»

Recall, Zh.T., nicknamed Tokha, was liquidated in 2015 during a special operation at the intersection of Panfilov and Gorky streets. He was a member of a group affiliated with the extremist-terrorist organization ISIS.