14:03
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Weapons cache belonging to organized crime group member discovered

Law enforcement officers used a metal detector to find a weapons cache belonging to a well-known member of an organized crime group. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

«As part of a previously initiated criminal case, officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek discovered a cache of weapons and ammunition in one of the unfinished buildings in the city. According to preliminary data, the said cache belonged to Zh.T., 44, widely known under the pseudonym «Tokha», who was a member of an organized crime group and a terrorist organization,» the statement says.

Thus, the following items were found and seized from the cache:

— Three blocks of TNT;

— A Makarov pistol without serial numbers, with a magazine;

— Five hand grenades;

— More than 500 rounds of ammunition of various calibers;

— an ID issued in the name of R.A.;

— A color photograph depicting the previously eliminated criminal figure Kamchy Kolbaev (killed in 2023), his bodyguard, and Zh.T., known by the alias «Tokha.»

Recall, Zh.T., nicknamed Tokha, was liquidated in 2015 during a special operation at the intersection of Panfilov and Gorky streets. He was a member of a group affiliated with the extremist-terrorist organization ISIS.
link: https://24.kg/english/334261/
views: 162
Print
Related
Kamchybek Tashiev inspects weapons and takes photo with missile system
Weapons cache found in Samarkandek village
Suspect in illegal arms and ammunition trafficking detained in Sokuluk
Kyrgyzstani detained in U.S. on suspicion of illegal arms export
Large cache of weapons discovered in Chui region
Man detained for sale of weapons in Bishkek and Chui region
Man detained for smuggling weapons from U.S. to Russia via Kyrgyzstan
Arms dealers detained in Talas
Car with weapons detained in Chon-Kemin Nature Park
Import of hunting rifles from South Africa with violations prevented
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to outpace all Central Asian and EAEU countries in GDP growth in 2025 Kyrgyzstan to outpace all Central Asian and EAEU countries in GDP growth in 2025
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Malaysia President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Malaysia
Switzerland and Great Britain - main buyers of Kyrgyz gold Switzerland and Great Britain - main buyers of Kyrgyz gold
Regular passenger flights Tashkent — Tamchy launched Regular passenger flights Tashkent — Tamchy launched
26 June, Thursday
13:55
Issyk-Kul region to host Kyrgyzstan Triathlon Championship Issyk-Kul region to host Kyrgyzstan Triathlon Champions...
13:49
Ex-Tokmak mayor and other detainees placed in pretrial detention center
12:42
Southern part of Bishkek to have no drinking water on June 27
12:37
Weapons cache belonging to organized crime group member discovered
12:26
Central street in Cholpon-Ata city completely renovated