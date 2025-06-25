00:18
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Chairman of Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan meets with management of Chinese companies

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with the management of several Chinese companies at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum Summer Davos 2025. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Adylbek Kasymaliev met with representatives of the state-owned enterprise Dongfang Electric Corporation, one of the world leaders in the production of energy equipment.

The parties discussed the prospects for development of cooperation and implementation large-scale projects in the energy sector.

Related news
Kyrgyzstan to continue cooperation in energy sector with Chinese TBEA
The management of Dongfang Electric Corporation noted that the company’s products and services are currently exported to almost 110 countries and regions of the world. Issues of implementation of joint projects in the energy sector were discussed.

A meeting with the Vice Chairman of China Energy International Group Co., Ltd., Xue Danfeng also took place. The company is interested in implementing projects in the energy sector of Kyrgyzstan, in particular in the construction of hydropower plants and the field of renewable energy sources.

The head of the Cabinet noted that Kyrgyzstan attaches priority importance to the sustainable development of the energy sector, including in the field of hydropower and renewable energy sources, and is open to partnership with companies that have a high international level of expertise and technical solutions.

In addition, Adylbek Kasymaliev met with representatives of Reclaim Group and Hengyu Group. The parties discussed prospects for joint implementation of projects in the field of construction and infrastructure development, hydropower and water infrastructure.
link: https://24.kg/english/334193/
views: 146
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to continue cooperation in energy sector with Chinese TBEA
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev meets with Premier of State Council of China
Adylbek Kasymaliev arrives in China for working visit
Chinese company to build 520 houses for Osh residents
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers meets with Ambassador of China to Kyrgyzstan
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves agreement with China on social insurance
Archaeologists from China arrive in Kyrgyzstan for new excavation season
China to provide Central Asian countries with $210 million grant
Sadyr Japarov names six key areas of partnership with China
Sadyr Japarov holds talks with Xi Jinping on sidelines of summit in Astana
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Malaysia President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Malaysia
Switzerland and Great Britain - main buyers of Kyrgyz gold Switzerland and Great Britain - main buyers of Kyrgyz gold
Regular passenger flights Tashkent — Tamchy launched Regular passenger flights Tashkent — Tamchy launched
Kyrgyzstan to outpace all Central Asian and EAEU countries in GDP growth in 2025 Kyrgyzstan to outpace all Central Asian and EAEU countries in GDP growth in 2025
25 June, Wednesday
23:24
Kyrgyzstan to start selling refined gold to Malaysia Kyrgyzstan to start selling refined gold to Malaysia
23:16
Chairman of Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan meets with management of Chinese companies
23:08
Interest rates on loans for women entrepreneurs to be reduced with ADB support
22:59
Kyrgyzstan changes tax and insurance payment rules starting July 1
22:52
Clear Sky – 2030 program approved in Bishkek