Chairman of Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan meets with management of Chinese companies

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with the management of several Chinese companies at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum Summer Davos 2025. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Adylbek Kasymaliev met with representatives of the state-owned enterprise Dongfang Electric Corporation, one of the world leaders in the production of energy equipment.

The parties discussed the prospects for development of cooperation and implementation large-scale projects in the energy sector.

The management of Dongfang Electric Corporation noted that the company’s products and services are currently exported to almost 110 countries and regions of the world. Issues of implementation of joint projects in the energy sector were discussed.

A meeting with the Vice Chairman of China Energy International Group Co., Ltd., Xue Danfeng also took place. The company is interested in implementing projects in the energy sector of Kyrgyzstan, in particular in the construction of hydropower plants and the field of renewable energy sources.

The head of the Cabinet noted that Kyrgyzstan attaches priority importance to the sustainable development of the energy sector, including in the field of hydropower and renewable energy sources, and is open to partnership with companies that have a high international level of expertise and technical solutions.

In addition, Adylbek Kasymaliev met with representatives of Reclaim Group and Hengyu Group. The parties discussed prospects for joint implementation of projects in the field of construction and infrastructure development, hydropower and water infrastructure.