Kyrgyzstan to continue cooperation in energy sector with Chinese TBEA

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with a delegation from the Chinese corporation TBEA, led by Chairman Zhang Xin, during his participation in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum Summer Davos 2025.

The Chairman of the Cabinet noted that TBEA has been implementing energy projects in Kyrgyzstan for many years.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of joint projects, as well as the possibility of expanding investment cooperation.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to further strengthen cooperation and implement energy projects that will increase the reliability and capacity of the republic’s energy sector.

TBEA has been operating in the energy sector of the Kyrgyz Republic since 2008 and participates in major projects in the country. This company was involved in the reconstruction of the capital’s heating plant.

On January 26, 2018, a breakdown occurred at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant. Officials from the energy holding company and the Mayor of Bishkek assured the city’s residents that the heat supply would be resumed shortly. However, heat began to be supplied to the homes of the capital’s residents only on the fifth day.

After the scandal, criminal cases were opened and several high-ranking officials were arrested. It turned out that the breakdown was caused by a broken pump, for replacement of which no funds had been allocated.