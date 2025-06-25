22:48
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan to continue cooperation in energy sector with Chinese TBEA

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with a delegation from the Chinese corporation TBEA, led by Chairman Zhang Xin, during his participation in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum Summer Davos 2025.

The Chairman of the Cabinet noted that TBEA has been implementing energy projects in Kyrgyzstan for many years.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of joint projects, as well as the possibility of expanding investment cooperation.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to further strengthen cooperation and implement energy projects that will increase the reliability and capacity of the republic’s energy sector.

TBEA has been operating in the energy sector of the Kyrgyz Republic since 2008 and participates in major projects in the country. This company was involved in the reconstruction of the capital’s heating plant.

On January 26, 2018, a breakdown occurred at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant. Officials from the energy holding company and the Mayor of Bishkek assured the city’s residents that the heat supply would be resumed shortly. However, heat began to be supplied to the homes of the capital’s residents only on the fifth day.

After the scandal, criminal cases were opened and several high-ranking officials were arrested. It turned out that the breakdown was caused by a broken pump, for replacement of which no funds had been allocated.
link: https://24.kg/english/334186/
views: 144
Print
Related
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev meets with Premier of State Council of China
Adylbek Kasymaliev arrives in China for working visit
Chinese company to build 520 houses for Osh residents
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers meets with Ambassador of China to Kyrgyzstan
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves agreement with China on social insurance
Archaeologists from China arrive in Kyrgyzstan for new excavation season
China to provide Central Asian countries with $210 million grant
Sadyr Japarov names six key areas of partnership with China
Sadyr Japarov holds talks with Xi Jinping on sidelines of summit in Astana
Sadyr Japarov to participate in 2nd Central Asia — China summit
Popular
Legislative gaps in Kyrgyzstan hinder small business competition — World Bank Legislative gaps in Kyrgyzstan hinder small business competition — World Bank
MES of Kyrgyzstan receives equipment to modernize early warning system MES of Kyrgyzstan receives equipment to modernize early warning system
U.S. introduces new requirements for student visa applicants U.S. introduces new requirements for student visa applicants
Construction of Kambarata HPP-1: Feasibility study presented Construction of Kambarata HPP-1: Feasibility study presented
25 June, Wednesday
22:39
Kyrgyzstan calls for peaceful resolution of situation in the Middle East Kyrgyzstan calls for peaceful resolution of situation i...
22:17
Scarlet Poppies International Festival to bring together five countries
21:58
Kyrgyzstan to continue cooperation in energy sector with Chinese TBEA
21:50
Deputy Chairman of Bishkek City Council elected
21:44
Cholpon-Ata to be declared agricultural capital of Organization of Turkic States