Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves training program for young parents

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved a regulation on the development of educational programs and courses for young parents.

The document was adopted as part of the implementation of the Law on Youth and is aimed at increasing the knowledge of young families on issues of raising children and family life.

According to the resolution, special training programs and courses will be developed for young parents, which can be conducted with the participation of state and local government agencies.

Funding for these activities will be provided within the budgets of the relevant state agencies, as well as from other sources not prohibited by law.

The Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration, as well as the Ministry of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy, have been instructed to ensure that their decisions comply with this resolution.

The document will come into force in 10 days.
