Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves implementation of One Health program

Members of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the implementation of the project «On the ratification of the Financing Agreement and Grant Agreement for the Phase 1 Project for the Kyrgyz Republic under the One Health Program to Prevent Pandemics, Ensure Resilience of Food Systems, and Healthy Ecosystems in Central Asia» between the Kyrgyz Republic and the International Development Association/International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, signed on July 11, 2025, in Bishkek.

As the First Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry Zhanybek Kerimaliev previously noted, donors will provide a $30 million loan and a $1.79 million grant for the project.

«The proposed project is an ambitious initiative aimed at improving the health of the population, animals, and the environment. Phase 1 consists of three main components, designed to be comprehensive enough to build and strengthen the system’s core capacity under normal conditions and potentially support critical emergency detection and response functions, while implementing the regional One Health program concept. It emphasizes the interconnectedness of these three components and the need for an integrated approach to addressing global health challenges.

The project’s key focus areas are combating zoonotic infections, preventing antimicrobial resistance, and ensuring food safety,» Zhanybek Kerimaliev added.

Deputies approved the draft document in its second reading without discussion.
