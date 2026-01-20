Statistical Program of Kyrgyzstan for 2026 approved

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved the Statistical Program of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2026. The document determines the list of official statistical surveys, data collection deadlines, and the government agencies required to provide statistical information.

The resolution was adopted to ensure the systematic collection and dissemination of official statistics. According to the document, ministries, state committees, agencies, local government bodies, and business entities (subject to agreement) must submit the necessary administrative and individual data within the deadlines specified in the program.

Furthermore, the resolution repeals the previously existing document—the Statistical Program for 2025, approved in December 2024.