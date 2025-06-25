22:48
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Scarlet Poppies International Festival to bring together five countries

The International Festival Scarlet Poppies will be held on the shore of Issyk-Kul Lake from June 26 to July 3. The organizers of the event are the International Union of Choreographers of St. Petersburg and the ballet school-studio Antre with the support of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan, as well as the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the region.

The festival’s centerpiece is the International Choreography and Vocal Performance Competition, which will be held on June 28 on the stage of the theater at the Cultural Center Rukh Ordo.

In 2025, the festival brings together participants from five countries: Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. In total, more than 450 participants are involved in the events, and up to 600 people are expected to take part in the competition program.

The Scarlet Poppies Festival is not only a competition, but also a rich cultural and educational program. It includes master classes, advanced training courses for choreographers, plein air workshops for artists, as well as interactive classes and intensive courses for children.

A highlight of this year’s festival will be a Kazakh dance master class by Anvara Sydykova, head of the legendary ensemble Gulder (Kazakhstan).

The main goal of the festival is to strengthen friendly ties between creative teams from different countries, develop cultural dialogue and support young talents.
link: https://24.kg/english/334187/
views: 109
Print
Related
Selection for IV Meikin Asia International Festival announced in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan’s team wins Grand Prix at Art Football 2025 Festival
Selection for Fusion Concept Festival ends in Bishkek
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev participates in World Epics Festival
Children's Folklore Festival Nariste starts in Bishkek
Bishkek hosts Festival of World Epics
Bishkek to host Japanese Spring Arts Festival
8th International Festival of World Epics to be held in Bishkek
World Festival of Traditional Culture Rukh Sanat to be held in Kyrgyzstan
Osh hosts festival dedicated to World Book Day
Popular
Legislative gaps in Kyrgyzstan hinder small business competition — World Bank Legislative gaps in Kyrgyzstan hinder small business competition — World Bank
MES of Kyrgyzstan receives equipment to modernize early warning system MES of Kyrgyzstan receives equipment to modernize early warning system
U.S. introduces new requirements for student visa applicants U.S. introduces new requirements for student visa applicants
Construction of Kambarata HPP-1: Feasibility study presented Construction of Kambarata HPP-1: Feasibility study presented
25 June, Wednesday
22:39
Kyrgyzstan calls for peaceful resolution of situation in the Middle East Kyrgyzstan calls for peaceful resolution of situation i...
22:17
Scarlet Poppies International Festival to bring together five countries
21:58
Kyrgyzstan to continue cooperation in energy sector with Chinese TBEA
21:50
Deputy Chairman of Bishkek City Council elected
21:44
Cholpon-Ata to be declared agricultural capital of Organization of Turkic States