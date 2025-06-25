Scarlet Poppies International Festival to bring together five countries

The International Festival Scarlet Poppies will be held on the shore of Issyk-Kul Lake from June 26 to July 3. The organizers of the event are the International Union of Choreographers of St. Petersburg and the ballet school-studio Antre with the support of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan, as well as the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the region.

The festival’s centerpiece is the International Choreography and Vocal Performance Competition, which will be held on June 28 on the stage of the theater at the Cultural Center Rukh Ordo.

In 2025, the festival brings together participants from five countries: Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. In total, more than 450 participants are involved in the events, and up to 600 people are expected to take part in the competition program.

The Scarlet Poppies Festival is not only a competition, but also a rich cultural and educational program. It includes master classes, advanced training courses for choreographers, plein air workshops for artists, as well as interactive classes and intensive courses for children.

A highlight of this year’s festival will be a Kazakh dance master class by Anvara Sydykova, head of the legendary ensemble Gulder (Kazakhstan).

The main goal of the festival is to strengthen friendly ties between creative teams from different countries, develop cultural dialogue and support young talents.