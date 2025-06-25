22:48
New Mayor of Tokmak city appointed

Altynbek Ergeshov has been appointed Mayor of Tokmak city in Chui region. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the corresponding order in accordance with Article 47 of the Law «On Local State Administration and Local Government Bodies».

Altynbek Ergeshov held the post of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Naryn region.

Maksat Nusuvaliev, who previously held the post of Mayor of Tokmak, was also dismissed by order of the head of state.

On June 24, in front of officials and security forces, right during a meeting, Mayor Maksat Nusuvaliev was detained on the instructions of the head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev.
