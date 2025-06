President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov allocated 807 million soms from his fund for the development of Naryn. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev announced at a meeting in this city.

According to him, 9.4 billion soms were allocated from the republican budget to Naryn region.

«And now the president has additionally allocated 807 million soms. Has this ever happened? Never,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.