A bridge across Ak-Buura River has been built and commissioned in Osh city — the old one was washed away by the flood. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The new bridge connects Razhapov and Isanov streets.

Earlier, a local resident complained to the Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev that people had difficulties, because the bridge connecting Ak-Buura River with the territorial administration Kurmanjan Datka, Ozgur and Toleikon villages was washed away by the flood. The city authorities promised to build a new bridge.