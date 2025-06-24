17:18
Some districts of Bishkek to have no water on June 26

Drinking water supply to residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare and other social and industrial facilities will be suspended in some districts of Bishkek on June 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Outage area: Tunguch microdistrict, Rukhiy Muras, 44 Ga, 50 Ga Kyrman residential areas.

The outage is due to repair work at Selsky water intake and on the city’s water supply networks.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.
link: https://24.kg/english/333955/
views: 79
