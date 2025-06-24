Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan tonight

An earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan tonight. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to its data, tremors were recorded at 00.07. The earthquake center was located 6 kilometers southeast of Ozgorush village, 6 kilometers southwest of Berik-Suu village, 50 kilometers southeast of Razzakov, 72 kilometers southeast of Batken.

The intensity of the earthquake reached magnitude 3.5 in Ozgorush, Berik-Suu villages, magnitude 3 — in Kyzyl-Charba village, magnitude 2.5 — in Katran, Kara-Suu, Leilek, Ravat villages.