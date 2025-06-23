18:06
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Emergency meeting held in Naryn on elimination of mudflow consequences

An emergency meeting was held in Naryn with the participation of Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan, Edelbek Kulmatov, on the elimination of the consequences of the mudflow that occurred the day before after heavy rain. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Active work continues: rescuers are cleaning the yards of flooded houses, pumping water out of the premises, removing mud and mudflow masses. The operation involves 49 rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 28 employees of city services, 7 units of special equipment, including excavators, sewage trucks and loaders, as well as 3 motor pumps.

According to the latest data, the disaster affected 45 households, in two cases water got inside. Some of the housing is insured through the State Insurance Company. In the settlements of Ak-Korgon and Internat, explanatory talks are being held with residents, a special commission is working to assess the damage and provide assistance.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations emphasizes that monitoring of the situation continues, and all citizens’ requests are accepted on site.
link: https://24.kg/english/333801/
views: 122
Print
Related
Mudflow in Naryn: 50 houses flooded, fences destroyed, roads washed away
Four mudflow protection dams being built in Naryn
Mudflow hits road to Issyk-Ata resort
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan warns of mudflows and heavy rains
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
2nd phase of Water Supply and Sewerage Reconstruction project starts in Naryn
Car registration temporarily suspended in Naryn
1.5 million soms allocated for anti-mudflow channels in Naryn region
Popular
International job fraud with sending workers to Kyrgyzstan busted in India International job fraud with sending workers to Kyrgyzstan busted in India
Violation of visa regime in USA: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement Violation of visa regime in USA: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement
963 doctors in Kyrgyzstan receive apartments from State Mortgage Company 963 doctors in Kyrgyzstan receive apartments from State Mortgage Company
Baisalov confirms support for UN Charter at meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador Baisalov confirms support for UN Charter at meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador
23 June, Monday
17:47
New military town for Boru special forces unit opened in Batken region New military town for Boru special forces unit opened i...
17:31
Industrial plot returned to state ownership in Chui region
17:17
Kyrgyzstanis to receive free legal advice on June 26
17:04
Emergency meeting held in Naryn on elimination of mudflow consequences
16:52
Regular water route from north to south of Issyk-Kul Lake to be launched