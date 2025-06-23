Emergency meeting held in Naryn on elimination of mudflow consequences

An emergency meeting was held in Naryn with the participation of Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan, Edelbek Kulmatov, on the elimination of the consequences of the mudflow that occurred the day before after heavy rain. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Active work continues: rescuers are cleaning the yards of flooded houses, pumping water out of the premises, removing mud and mudflow masses. The operation involves 49 rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 28 employees of city services, 7 units of special equipment, including excavators, sewage trucks and loaders, as well as 3 motor pumps.

According to the latest data, the disaster affected 45 households, in two cases water got inside. Some of the housing is insured through the State Insurance Company. In the settlements of Ak-Korgon and Internat, explanatory talks are being held with residents, a special commission is working to assess the damage and provide assistance.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations emphasizes that monitoring of the situation continues, and all citizens’ requests are accepted on site.