Mudflow in Naryn: 50 houses flooded, fences destroyed, roads washed away

As a result of heavy rain and the subsequent mudflow, 50 residential buildings were flooded in Naryn. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At about 3-4 p.m. on June 22, a mudflow came down from the mountains in the western part of the city as a result of intense precipitation. Streams of water with mud, sand and gravel flooded several streets and house territories. Cases of collapsed fences were recorded, water penetrated into basements.

Emergency services are working at the scene. Rescuers and utility workers are pumping out water, clearing streets from sediment, restoring traffic in previously blocked areas and infrastructure, and helping the affected population.

«The situation is under control. All services are fully involved. Additional information will be provided as data becomes available,» the ministry said.