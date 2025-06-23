15:01
Top 5 car brands imported to Russia via Kyrgyzstan

Sergei Tselikov, head of the analytical agency Avtostat, reported on his Telegram channel which car brands are most frequently imported to Russia via Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, in the first five months of 2025, Kyrgyzstan accounted for just under 8 percent of Russia’s total imports of new passenger vehicles, making it the second most significant import route after China.

However, compared to the previous year, imports through Kyrgyzstan have dropped sharply — almost six times. A total of 9,400 new cars were imported in the first five months, down from 53,400 during the same period last year.

Top 5 car brands imported via Kyrgyzstan:

  • Toyota — 25.1 percent
  • Geely — 17.8 percent
  • BMW — 12.7 percent
  • Volkswagen — 7.7 percent
  • KIA — 5.6 percent.

Tselikov noted that 84 percent of the new passenger vehicles imported through Kyrgyzstan were manufactured in China.
