Winter tourist season has been opened at Karakol ski resort. The office of the Presidential Envoy to Issyk-Kul region reported.

According to preliminary data announced by the First Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the President Daniyar Arpachiev, about 2 million tourists have visited Issyk-Kul this year, more than 300,000 of them were guests from near and far abroad. The figure is growing annually.

The ski resort has become not only the hallmark of Issyk-Kul region, but also one of the key winter tourism sites in the country. At least three kilometers of the road leading to the ski resort were repaired in 2024.

The program of the event included demonstration performances in skiing and master classes for winter sports enthusiasts.