Construction of largest ski resort in Central Asia - Ala-Too Resort - begins

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced on Facebook that construction of a new ski resort «Ala-Too Resort», located on the peaks Jyrgalan, Ak-Bulak, and Boz-Uchuk in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region has begun.

«Infrastructure development for the resort has already started. The entire infrastructure will be built with state funding,» the head of state posted.

According to him, the first cable car at Jyrgalan site is expected to be completed by July 2026, and the first phase of the resort — including ski trails — will be operational by November—December of the same year.

The second phase — Ak-Bulak site — is scheduled for completion in 2027, and the third phase — Boz-Uchuk — in 2028. Once all three mountain trails are connected, the resort will operate at full capacity, with a total ski trails length of 250 kilometers.

The president noted that an auction for sale of land plots designated for the construction of hotels, restaurants, and other facilities will be launched soon. Proceeds from these sales will help finance the second and third construction phases.

Particular attention is paid to the obligations of the auction winners — to build the facilities and put them into operation within two years. The state will issue all the necessary permits.

«We will not allow land to be purchased just for the sake of delaying construction or for resale,» Sadyr Japarov emphasized, adding that the resort is expected to receive over 2 million tourists annually and will become a major driver of the national economy, on par with Kumtor.

The auction is expected to begin in the first ten days of June and will be held online with participation of state-owned companies, foreign investors, and residents of Kyrgyzstan.